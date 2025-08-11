Left Menu

Tech Executive's Public Indecency Incident Sparks Outrage

Abhilash Kumar, an assistant manager, was arrested for public indecency allegedly witnessed by an Instagram influencer at Rajiv Chowk. The influencer recorded and shared the incident on social media, prompting a police investigation. Kumar, who works in a private company, is set to appear in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:51 IST
Abhilash Kumar, a 32-year-old assistant manager, was detained after a public indecency incident that took place at Rajiv Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, as reported by police on Monday.

The accused was allegedly seen by an Instagram influencer engaging in inappropriate conduct while she waited for a cab. The influencer recorded the incident, which subsequently went viral on social media, leading to a police investigation.

After trawling through extensive CCTV footage, authorities apprehended Kumar—a resident of Gurugram with roots in Haryana's Karnal. Currently employed with an annual Rs 14-lakh package, Kumar will face a court hearing amid public outrage and scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

