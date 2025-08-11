Tech Executive's Public Indecency Incident Sparks Outrage
Abhilash Kumar, an assistant manager, was arrested for public indecency allegedly witnessed by an Instagram influencer at Rajiv Chowk. The influencer recorded and shared the incident on social media, prompting a police investigation. Kumar, who works in a private company, is set to appear in court.
- Country:
- India
Abhilash Kumar, a 32-year-old assistant manager, was detained after a public indecency incident that took place at Rajiv Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, as reported by police on Monday.
The accused was allegedly seen by an Instagram influencer engaging in inappropriate conduct while she waited for a cab. The influencer recorded the incident, which subsequently went viral on social media, leading to a police investigation.
After trawling through extensive CCTV footage, authorities apprehended Kumar—a resident of Gurugram with roots in Haryana's Karnal. Currently employed with an annual Rs 14-lakh package, Kumar will face a court hearing amid public outrage and scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Guard Arrested for Sexual Abuse at Maharashtra School
UDF MPs Demand Justice: Arrest of Kerala Nuns Sparks Protests
Church Takes a Stand: Kerala's Catholic Community Criticizes BJP Over Nun Arrests
Arrests Made Following Attack on BJP Workers in Tripura During Mann Ki Baat
Protests Erupt Over Arrest of Catholic Nuns in Chhattisgarh