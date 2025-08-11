Tech Executive's Public Indecency Incident Sparks Outrage

Abhilash Kumar, a 32-year-old assistant manager, was detained after a public indecency incident that took place at Rajiv Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, as reported by police on Monday.

The accused was allegedly seen by an Instagram influencer engaging in inappropriate conduct while she waited for a cab. The influencer recorded the incident, which subsequently went viral on social media, leading to a police investigation.

After trawling through extensive CCTV footage, authorities apprehended Kumar—a resident of Gurugram with roots in Haryana's Karnal. Currently employed with an annual Rs 14-lakh package, Kumar will face a court hearing amid public outrage and scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)