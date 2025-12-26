Left Menu

Love Triangle Leads to Arrest in Grisly Murder

A couple has been arrested for the murder of the woman's husband, Saddam Ansari, who was shot dead in Kanshiram Awas Colony. The suspects, Savita and her lover Arbaaz, are accused of committing the crime. Police have seized a .32 bore pistol and two live cartridges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:39 IST
Love Triangle Leads to Arrest in Grisly Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A couple has been taken into custody for allegedly murdering Saddam Ansari, who was shot dead between December 25 and 26 in Kanshiram Awas Colony, according to the police.

Additional Superintendent of Police Nitesh Singh reported that the 27-year-old wife, Savita, and her 21-year-old lover, Arbaaz, are in custody for their involvement in the crime.

Originally from Lakhnipur in Jaunpur district, the duo resided in Kanshiram Awas at the time of the incident. Police have confiscated a .32 bore pistol and two live cartridges allegedly used in the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

 India
2
Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

 India
3
Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

 India
4
Bleach Attack: 15 Injured in Shizuoka Factory Stabbing

Bleach Attack: 15 Injured in Shizuoka Factory Stabbing

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025