Love Triangle Leads to Arrest in Grisly Murder
A couple has been arrested for the murder of the woman's husband, Saddam Ansari, who was shot dead in Kanshiram Awas Colony. The suspects, Savita and her lover Arbaaz, are accused of committing the crime. Police have seized a .32 bore pistol and two live cartridges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:39 IST
A couple has been taken into custody for allegedly murdering Saddam Ansari, who was shot dead between December 25 and 26 in Kanshiram Awas Colony, according to the police.
Additional Superintendent of Police Nitesh Singh reported that the 27-year-old wife, Savita, and her 21-year-old lover, Arbaaz, are in custody for their involvement in the crime.
Originally from Lakhnipur in Jaunpur district, the duo resided in Kanshiram Awas at the time of the incident. Police have confiscated a .32 bore pistol and two live cartridges allegedly used in the murder.
