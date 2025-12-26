Love Triangle Leads to Arrest in Grisly Murder

A couple has been taken into custody for allegedly murdering Saddam Ansari, who was shot dead between December 25 and 26 in Kanshiram Awas Colony, according to the police.

Additional Superintendent of Police Nitesh Singh reported that the 27-year-old wife, Savita, and her 21-year-old lover, Arbaaz, are in custody for their involvement in the crime.

Originally from Lakhnipur in Jaunpur district, the duo resided in Kanshiram Awas at the time of the incident. Police have confiscated a .32 bore pistol and two live cartridges allegedly used in the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)