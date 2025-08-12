Left Menu

Maneka Gandhi Slams Supreme Court Order on Stray Dogs as 'Unfeasible'

Maneka Gandhi criticized the Supreme Court's order for Delhi to remove stray dogs, calling it impractical and potentially harmful. She highlighted financial challenges, ecological impacts, and legal contradictions. Instead, she urged for stricter sterilization and vaccination measures, warning the ruling could spark unintended consequences in animal control efforts.

Animal rights activist and former Union minister, Maneka Gandhi, on Monday strongly criticized the Supreme Court's directive to clear Delhi-NCR of stray dogs, branding the decision as impractical and financially unsustainable.

The apex court characterized the stray dog problem as gravely serious, ordering local governments to relocate dogs to shelters. Gandhi highlighted the enormous logistical and financial challenges, estimating costs at Rs 15,000 crore.

She questioned the credibility of the ruling, suggesting it overlooked prior judgments and expert consultations aimed at controlling the canine population through sterilization and vaccination. Gandhi warned of ecological risks and social unrest stemming from the enforced removal of strays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

