Trump's Bold Move: National Guard Deployment in DC

President Donald Trump announced the deployment of 800 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., taking control of the city's police force in an unprecedented assertion of presidential power. This significant move, bypassing elected city officials, highlights Trump's distinctive approach to law enforcement.

Trump cited a need to combat a claimed wave of lawlessness in Washington, despite statistics showing declining crime rates. Similar interventions were made earlier in Los Angeles and might extend to other Democrat-led cities.

Attorney General Pam Bondi will oversee this takeover. Critics, including city leaders, argue the action is unnecessary and oversteps legal boundaries, sparking further debate over the federal government's role in local governance.

