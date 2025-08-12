Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: National Guard Deployment in DC

President Donald Trump is deploying 800 National Guard troops to Washington, taking over the city's police amidst declining crime rates. His actions, bypassing elected officials, emphasize his unique approach to executive power. This marks a continuation of his tactics deployed during his presidency, including federal interventions in Democratic cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 00:38 IST
President Donald Trump announced the deployment of 800 National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., taking control of the city's police force in an unprecedented assertion of presidential power. This significant move, bypassing elected city officials, highlights Trump's distinctive approach to law enforcement.

Trump cited a need to combat a claimed wave of lawlessness in Washington, despite statistics showing declining crime rates. Similar interventions were made earlier in Los Angeles and might extend to other Democrat-led cities.

Attorney General Pam Bondi will oversee this takeover. Critics, including city leaders, argue the action is unnecessary and oversteps legal boundaries, sparking further debate over the federal government's role in local governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

