Left Menu

Do Kwon's Expected Guilty Plea in $40 Billion Crypto Fraud Case

South Korean entrepreneur Do Kwon, facing U.S. fraud charges over the TerraUSD and Luna currencies, is expected to plead guilty. Previously pleading not guilty, Kwon may change his plea in a hearing set for Tuesday. Kwon faces charges including securities fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 02:10 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 02:10 IST
Do Kwon's Expected Guilty Plea in $40 Billion Crypto Fraud Case

Do Kwon, the South Korean entrepreneur behind two digital currencies that suffered significant losses, is anticipated to plead guilty to U.S. fraud charges, according to court documents revealed on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer noted in a scheduling order that Kwon might alter his not-guilty plea, setting a court hearing for Tuesday morning in Manhattan. The charges stem from Kwon's co-founding of Terraform Labs and the development of the TerraUSD and Luna currencies, which collectively lost around $40 billion in 2022.

Kwon faces a nine-count indictment, including serious allegations such as securities fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering conspiracy. Neither Kwon's legal representatives nor the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office have provided comments on the development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI killing scientific creativity? New study warns of research skill collapse

Climate migration deepens urban inequality as myths sustain informal settlements

Remote sensing tech fuels global leap in wildfire detection and mapping

GenAI’s double-edged impact on education: Misconceptions, bias and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025