Shocking School Incident: Alleged Assault by Classmates in Yavatmal

In a disturbing incident in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, a 9-year-old boy is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in the school toilet, with alleged assistance from another female classmate, police reported on Tuesday.

The alleged attack, which occurred on August 1 in a Class 3 Zilla Parishad School in Babulgaon, came to light after the victim's mother noticed injuries and lodged a complaint. Both accused children, the boy and a 9-year-old girl, have been detained and sent to a juvenile remand home.

The incident has raised serious concerns about student safety and prompted a case filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, according to Superintendent of Police Kumar Chintha.