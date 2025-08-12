Left Menu

Shocking School Incident: Alleged Assault by Classmates in Yavatmal

In Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, a 9-year-old boy allegedly assaulted an 8-year-old girl in a school toilet, aided by a female classmate. The incident, occurring on August 1, led to the accused being detained and a complaint filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yavatmal | Updated: 12-08-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 10:15 IST
Shocking School Incident: Alleged Assault by Classmates in Yavatmal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, a 9-year-old boy is accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in the school toilet, with alleged assistance from another female classmate, police reported on Tuesday.

The alleged attack, which occurred on August 1 in a Class 3 Zilla Parishad School in Babulgaon, came to light after the victim's mother noticed injuries and lodged a complaint. Both accused children, the boy and a 9-year-old girl, have been detained and sent to a juvenile remand home.

The incident has raised serious concerns about student safety and prompted a case filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, according to Superintendent of Police Kumar Chintha.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025