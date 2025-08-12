Ashok Dinda Summoned: Tension Escalates in Kolkata Protest

The Kolkata Police have issued a summons to BJP MLA and former Indian cricketer Ashok Dinda after he allegedly threatened on-duty policemen during a protest. The demonstration marked the first anniversary of a crime at RG Kar hospital.

Officials claim that Dinda incited violence by threatening and assaulting officers, including a security guard for an IAS official. He is expected to appear before the New Market Police Station on August 17.

Video evidence of Dinda's actions was collected, as chaotic scenes unfolded in Kolkata and Howrah during the protest. Law enforcement has filed seven cases against those involved in the agitation, as public property was damaged and officers assaulted.

(With inputs from agencies.)