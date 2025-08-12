South Africa to Renegotiate U.S. Trade Deal

South Africa is gearing up to renegotiate its trade relationship with the United States, following the imposition of a 30% tariff on its exports. Trade Minister Parks Tau confirmed the move at a press conference, revealing that the government has crafted a revised offer aimed at opening fresh negotiations with Washington.

This new proposal comes after the U.S. cited concerns in its 2025 National Trade Estimates Report, prompting South Africa to adjust its stance in order to foster a more favorable trading environment. Tau highlighted that Cabinet has sanctioned this revised offer as a foundation for discussions.

The economic implications are significant for South Africa, the continent's largest economy, as it seeks to mitigate the financial impact of the high tariff rate, the steepest since President Donald Trump's administration set the deadline for reaching an agreement.

