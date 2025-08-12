Left Menu

South Africa to Renegotiate U.S. Trade Deal

South Africa is set to propose a revised trade deal to the United States, aiming to reduce a steep 30% tariff on its exports. This tariff was imposed under the 2025 National Trade Estimates Report. Trade Minister Parks Tau announced the Cabinet's approval of the new offer, addressing U.S. concerns.

South Africa is gearing up to renegotiate its trade relationship with the United States, following the imposition of a 30% tariff on its exports. Trade Minister Parks Tau confirmed the move at a press conference, revealing that the government has crafted a revised offer aimed at opening fresh negotiations with Washington.

This new proposal comes after the U.S. cited concerns in its 2025 National Trade Estimates Report, prompting South Africa to adjust its stance in order to foster a more favorable trading environment. Tau highlighted that Cabinet has sanctioned this revised offer as a foundation for discussions.

The economic implications are significant for South Africa, the continent's largest economy, as it seeks to mitigate the financial impact of the high tariff rate, the steepest since President Donald Trump's administration set the deadline for reaching an agreement.

