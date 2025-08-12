Historic Goa Police Cadet Training Graduation Unites States
700 recruits of Goa Police have completed their basic training at Assam's Lachit Barphukan Police Academy. This historic collaboration between Goa, Manipur, and Assam fosters interstate relationships through joint police training. The event featured ceremonies, accolades, and highlighted the shared vision for a united nation.
An assembly of 700 recruits from the Goa Police concluded their rigorous training at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy (LBPA) in Assam, culminating in a celebratory parade. This event marks a significant milestone in interstate cooperation, with Goa and Assam's leadership reaffirming their shared commitment to national unity.
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant presided over the event, which saw recruits from the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Indian Reserve Battalions complete their course. This training included demanding physical and tactical programs designed to enhance the recruits' operational proficiency.
The joint training in Assam was praised as a groundbreaking initiative fostering camaraderie and professional exchanges among participating states. Highlighting the diversity of India, both leaders expressed their dedication to fostering unity among states while expanding the academy's prestigious reputation.
