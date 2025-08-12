China Initiates Anti-Dumping Investigation on Canadian Pea Starch
China's commerce ministry has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into pea starch imports from Canada. The inquiry is expected to last one year, with a possible extension of six months, to determine if unfair trade practices are affecting the domestic market.
In a move to curb potentially unfair trade practices, China's ministry of commerce announced on Tuesday the launch of an anti-dumping investigation targeting pea starch imports from Canada.
The investigation aims to determine if Canadian imports are being sold at unfairly low prices that could harm the Chinese industry.
The probe will run for a full year, with the possibility of a six-month extension if further analysis is required, according to a statement from the ministry.
