China Initiates Anti-Dumping Investigation on Canadian Pea Starch

In a move to curb potentially unfair trade practices, China's ministry of commerce announced on Tuesday the launch of an anti-dumping investigation targeting pea starch imports from Canada.

The investigation aims to determine if Canadian imports are being sold at unfairly low prices that could harm the Chinese industry.

The probe will run for a full year, with the possibility of a six-month extension if further analysis is required, according to a statement from the ministry.

