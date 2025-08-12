Supreme Court Clamps Down on Stray Dogs: New Measures to Ensure Safety

The Supreme Court of India has taken decisive steps to mitigate the increasing problem of stray dogs within the Delhi-NCR region. A significant measure includes the mandated relocation of these animals to shelters, as directed by the court to prevent potential dog bites.

In a recent circular, the court emphasized the crucial importance of properly disposing of leftover food within its complex. This directive aims to eliminate any attraction for stray dogs, thus reducing the risk of bites and maintaining the area's hygiene standards.

Further, the bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan underscored the urgency of the situation, advocating for the creation of new facilities capable of housing up to 5,000 dogs within a six to eight-week timeframe, warning of severe consequences for any interference with these efforts.