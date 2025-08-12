Supreme Court Clamps Down on Stray Dogs: New Measures to Ensure Safety
The Supreme Court of India has mandated measures to manage the stray dog population in Delhi-NCR, including enhanced shelters and strict food disposal protocols, to reduce the risk of dog bites. Strict action will be taken against any obstruction in the relocation efforts.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court of India has taken decisive steps to mitigate the increasing problem of stray dogs within the Delhi-NCR region. A significant measure includes the mandated relocation of these animals to shelters, as directed by the court to prevent potential dog bites.
In a recent circular, the court emphasized the crucial importance of properly disposing of leftover food within its complex. This directive aims to eliminate any attraction for stray dogs, thus reducing the risk of bites and maintaining the area's hygiene standards.
Further, the bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan underscored the urgency of the situation, advocating for the creation of new facilities capable of housing up to 5,000 dogs within a six to eight-week timeframe, warning of severe consequences for any interference with these efforts.
ALSO READ
Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of news report over dog bites leading to rabies.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care's Profit Surges Dramatically
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd's Profit Escalates Over Two-Fold in June 2025 Quarter
Procter & Gamble Hygiene Skyrockets Quarterly Profit
The Hidden Hygiene: How to Properly Clean Your Mobile Phone