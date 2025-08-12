Tragic Loss: Soldier Loses Life in Uri Patrol
A soldier from Maratha Light Infantry, Sepoy B Anil, tragically passed away after slipping during a patrol near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. His body was transported to Uri for formalities. The Chinar Corps paid tribute to his bravery and expressed condolences to his family.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-08-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 15:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A soldier from the Maratha Light Infantry, Sepoy B Anil of Telangana, tragically lost his life during a routine patrol near the Line of Control in Uri sector, Jammu and Kashmir.
The 31-year-old soldier slipped and died instantly. His body was transported to the Uri sub district hospital for necessary medico-legal proceedings.
The Chinar Corps expressed deep sorrow over the loss, saluting the late soldier's bravery and offering condolences to his grieving family via its official social media outlet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Intense Gun Battle in Jammu and Kashmir Forests Results in Three Terrorists Killed
3 terrorists killed in encounter in Dachigam area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir: Army.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank's Record-Breaking Transformation in Agriculture Lending
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Fends Off Cyberattacks Post Pahalgam Attack
Rising Domestic Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir Amidst Security Challenges