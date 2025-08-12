Tragic Loss: Soldier Loses Life in Uri Patrol

A soldier from the Maratha Light Infantry, Sepoy B Anil of Telangana, tragically lost his life during a routine patrol near the Line of Control in Uri sector, Jammu and Kashmir.

The 31-year-old soldier slipped and died instantly. His body was transported to the Uri sub district hospital for necessary medico-legal proceedings.

The Chinar Corps expressed deep sorrow over the loss, saluting the late soldier's bravery and offering condolences to his grieving family via its official social media outlet.

(With inputs from agencies.)