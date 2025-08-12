Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Soldier Loses Life in Uri Patrol

A soldier from Maratha Light Infantry, Sepoy B Anil, tragically passed away after slipping during a patrol near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. His body was transported to Uri for formalities. The Chinar Corps paid tribute to his bravery and expressed condolences to his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-08-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 15:04 IST
soldier
  • Country:
  • India

A soldier from the Maratha Light Infantry, Sepoy B Anil of Telangana, tragically lost his life during a routine patrol near the Line of Control in Uri sector, Jammu and Kashmir.

The 31-year-old soldier slipped and died instantly. His body was transported to the Uri sub district hospital for necessary medico-legal proceedings.

The Chinar Corps expressed deep sorrow over the loss, saluting the late soldier's bravery and offering condolences to his grieving family via its official social media outlet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

