Pogacar's Historic Fifth Tour de France Triumph

Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar clinched his fifth Tour de France title, a historic feat equaling legends like Eddy Merckx. The 27-year-old triumphed after surviving a final-stage challenge, marking his third consecutive win. He expressed gratitude to fans and acknowledged fierce competition during the iconic race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 00:52 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 00:52 IST
Pogacar's Historic Fifth Tour de France Triumph
Tadej Pogacar
  • Country:
  • Slovenia

Tadej Pogacar has etched his name in the annals of cycling history by securing his fifth Tour de France title, joining the ranks of giants like Jacques Anquetil and Eddy Merckx. The Slovenian cyclist, riding for UAE Team Emirates, successfully navigated the challenges of the Tour, clinching the title with strategic brilliance.

Pogacar's path to victory in the prestigious race was marked by resilient performances and strategic acumen, particularly evident as he maneuvered through the race's final stage. Despite a formidable final climb alongside Mathieu van der Poel, Pogacar's overall dominance was never in doubt, as he secured his third consecutive yellow jersey.

Expressing gratitude, Pogacar thanked supporters and acknowledged his competitors for the spirited contest. The race saw Belgium's Remco Evenepoel and Mexico's Isaac del Toro complete the podium, further emphasizing the global nature of cycling's grandest event.

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