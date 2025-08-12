Tensions Rise Amidst Fragile Ceasefire: Thai Soldier Injured by Landmine

A Thai soldier was injured by a landmine near the Cambodian border this Tuesday, as reported by the Thai army. This event occurs days after Thailand and Cambodia agreed to a ceasefire following a deadly five-day altercation last month.

The soldier sustained severe injuries to his left ankle after stepping on a landmine during a routine patrol near the Ta Moan Thom temple in Surin province, according to an army statement. Thailand alleges that Cambodia's actions violate the ceasefire and international agreements like the Ottawa Convention against landmines, claims Cambodia strongly denies.

This incident marks the fourth injury to Thai soldiers due to landmines in recent weeks, raising tensions further. Skirmishes and disputes over areas like the 11th-century Preah Vihear temple have persisted, leading to military confrontations and diplomatic strains. The fragile truce currently holds with ASEAN observers monitoring the disputed border.

(With inputs from agencies.)