West Bengal's Electoral Tussle with Election Commission Intensifies
The West Bengal government's decision not to suspend its officers for alleged electoral roll irregularities has led to a confrontation with the Election Commission. In response, the Commission summoned Chief Secretary Manoj Pant to Delhi to justify the state's stance, heightening tensions between the two entities.
In a developing confrontation between the West Bengal government and the Election Commission of India (ECI), state Chief Secretary Manoj Pant has been summoned to Delhi. The move follows Bengal's decision to abstain from suspending officers accused of electoral roll irregularities, a choice seen as contentious by the ECI.
The instruction demands that Pant present himself at Nirvachan Sadan, the ECI's headquarters, by 5 pm on August 13 for an explanation. This escalation underscores the ongoing tension between the Mamata Banerjee administration and the poll regulatory body.
Bengal opted to remove two implicated officials from election duties and to commence an internal investigation instead of adhering to the ECI's direction for suspensions and FIRs. The state argues that such actions would harm officer morale, sparking this recent electoral standoff.
