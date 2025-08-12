Supreme Court Halts Coercive Action on Older Vehicles in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court issued an order on Tuesday, shielding owners of diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old from coercive measures in Delhi-NCR.

A bench, consisting of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria, delivered the decision in response to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's plea, representing the Delhi government. Mehta requested the apex court to halt any coercive steps against vehicle owners due to their vehicles' age.

The bench stated, 'Issue notice, returnable in four weeks. In the interim, no coercive steps should be taken against owners based on the vehicle age criteria of 10 years for diesel and 15 years for petrol.' The ruling came after the Delhi government challenged the blanket prohibition on older diesel and petrol vehicles in the top court.