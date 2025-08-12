Delhi Court Delivers Justice in School Van Driver's Heinous Crime

In a significant ruling, a Delhi court sentenced a school van driver to five years of rigorous imprisonment for the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in 2015. The decision underscores the judiciary's stance on crimes against minors.

The convict was found guilty under Sections 10 (aggravated sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, in addition to Section 506 (criminal intimidation) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Rohit Gulia, received strong advocacy against leniency from Special Public Prosecutor Chander Jeet Yadav.

Highlighting the crime's severity, the July 19 order emphasized the convict's actions, including showing obscene videos and inappropriate physical contact with the victim. As part of the ruling, the court mandated a Rs 2.5 lakh compensation for the survivor, acknowledging the physical and emotional trauma she suffered.

(With inputs from agencies.)