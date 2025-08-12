Eskom Urges Public to Report Illegal Connections, Promote Electrical Safety

As part of its Electricity Safety Month campaign, Eskom is appealing to South Africans to practice safe electricity usage, remain vigilant about electrical hazards, and report illegal connections that put both lives and infrastructure at risk.

According to Miranda Moahlodi, Eskom’s Senior Manager for Health and Safety, the utility has recorded around 200 public injuries and fatalities linked to electricity-related incidents. Moahlodi expressed concern that many more incidents go unreported because communities often feel compelled to protect the illegal connections responsible for them.

Rising Threats to Safety and Infrastructure

Illegal connections are not the only challenge. Eskom says criminal activity is on the rise, including:

Infrastructure vandalism

Cable theft

Violence and attacks on Eskom staff

“We appeal to communities to help us curb the aggression and violence that Eskom employees are subjected to,” Moahlodi said. “Like everyone else, we have families waiting for us at home after work.”

The Dangers of Illegal and Unsafe Wiring

Eskom warns that poorly installed or tampered-with electrical lines are among the leading causes of fires in informal settlements and residential areas. Such fires often devastate homes, cause injuries, and even lead to loss of life.

Hazards to look out for include:

Dangling or low-hanging wires

Open electrical boxes

Unsafe connections running through trees, along rooftops, or across streets

By reporting these dangers early, communities can help prevent tragedies.

A Call for Collective Responsibility

Eskom emphasized that community safety is a shared responsibility and urged residents to:

Regularly check their home electrical systems

Report any exposed wires, unsafe connections, or suspicious electrical work

Follow established safety guidelines

Act quickly when identifying a potential risk

“By doing this, you could save a child’s life or protect someone who is unaware of the danger,” Eskom noted.

How to Report Hazards and Crimes

The public can report illegal connections, infrastructure vandalism, or suspicious activities via:

Eskom Crime Line: 0800 11 27 22

Email: eskom@whistleblowing.co.za

SMS: 31090

Reports can also be made to local municipalities where relevant.

Working Towards a Safer South Africa

Eskom says that addressing illegal connections and unsafe wiring is about more than just protecting infrastructure—it’s about saving lives, preserving communities, and ensuring a more reliable electricity supply for all.

“Together, we can create safer homes, safer workplaces, and ultimately, a safer South Africa,” the utility said. “Let’s look out for one another and always practice electrical safety.”