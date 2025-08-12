Left Menu

Supreme Court Relief for Aging Vehicles in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court has ordered a temporary halt on actions against owners of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years. This decision challenges a previous ban in NCR due to pollution concerns. Authorities seek an in-depth study on age versus emissions-based vehicle restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has provided temporary relief to owners of older vehicles in Delhi-NCR. In a significant decision, the court mandated authorities not to take immediate action against owners of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years, following a plea to reconsider a 2018 order.

This move comes in response to concerns over an earlier directive enforcing a blanket ban on such vehicles due to air pollution issues in the capital and its adjoining areas. The court's decision underscores the need to balance environmental mandates with citizen mobility rights.

The Delhi government, opposing the rigid restrictions, argued that a comprehensive study is essential to evaluate the benefits of age-based vehicle restrictions against more nuanced emission-based criteria. The court has sought further discussions and has temporarily restrained coercive measures, pending further review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

