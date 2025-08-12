Lok Sabha Clears Landmark Amendment Bill for Mines and Minerals
The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2025 was approved by the Lok Sabha amidst opposition protests. The Bill aims to expand the capabilities and territorial reach of the National Mineral Exploration Trust, rename it, and increase the payment from lessees from 2% to 3% of the royalty.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, the Lok Sabha has passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2025. The approval came despite notable opposition protests concerning Bihar's electoral rolls which were not enough to halt the legislative process.
Passed by a voice vote, the Bill seeks to broaden the scope of the National Mineral Exploration Trust. This includes extending its territorial operations both within and outside India, including offshore, facilitating a wider arena for mineral exploration and development.
Furthermore, the Bill proposes to rename the trust as the National Mineral Exploration and Development Trust to better reflect its enhanced scope. It also aims to revise the lessees' payment to the trust, increasing it from the current 2% of the royalty to 3%, thereby fostering better funding for mineral exploration initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
