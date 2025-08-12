Court Ruling Upholds Pakistan's Position on Indus Waters Treaty
An international court has ruled in favor of Pakistan regarding the design of new Indian hydroelectric projects under the Indus Waters Treaty, confirming Pakistan's concerns about potential disruptions to its water supply. The verdict demands India's compliance with treaty specifications, challenging India's recent treaty suspension stance.
An international court ruling has reinforced Pakistan's stance regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, emphasizing that India must adhere to specific design requirements for hydroelectric projects affecting rivers that flow towards Pakistan.
Pakistan brought the case to arbitration in 2023, challenging India's project designs on these rivers, which are crucial for Pakistan's agriculture and energy supply. The court's decision, deemed final and binding, mandates India to maintain the flow of these rivers for Pakistan's use.
While Pakistan welcomed the verdict, citing it as a victory for its position, India has maintained that it does not recognize the court's jurisdiction. In recent months, tensions rose as India unilaterally suspended the treaty, following accusations against Pakistan over an attack in Kashmir.
