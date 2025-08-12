Left Menu

Court Ruling Upholds Pakistan's Position on Indus Waters Treaty

An international court has ruled in favor of Pakistan regarding the design of new Indian hydroelectric projects under the Indus Waters Treaty, confirming Pakistan's concerns about potential disruptions to its water supply. The verdict demands India's compliance with treaty specifications, challenging India's recent treaty suspension stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An international court ruling has reinforced Pakistan's stance regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, emphasizing that India must adhere to specific design requirements for hydroelectric projects affecting rivers that flow towards Pakistan.

Pakistan brought the case to arbitration in 2023, challenging India's project designs on these rivers, which are crucial for Pakistan's agriculture and energy supply. The court's decision, deemed final and binding, mandates India to maintain the flow of these rivers for Pakistan's use.

While Pakistan welcomed the verdict, citing it as a victory for its position, India has maintained that it does not recognize the court's jurisdiction. In recent months, tensions rose as India unilaterally suspended the treaty, following accusations against Pakistan over an attack in Kashmir.

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

