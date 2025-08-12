Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on CPWD Bribery Scandal

The CBI arrested four individuals, including senior officers from CPWD, for a Rs 6 lakh bribe intended to expedite a contractor's bill clearance. The arrests followed intelligence of the bribe, uncovering widespread department corruption involving soliciting bribes for contract awards and invoice clearances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:34 IST
CBI Cracks Down on CPWD Bribery Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended four individuals, including high-ranking officers of the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), in connection with a Rs 6 lakh bribery case aimed at hastening the clearance of a contractor's bill, official sources revealed on Tuesday.

The detentions occurred after a CBI raid on Monday, initiated from intelligence reports indicating that a contractor was preparing to hand over a Rs 6 lakh bribe to a senior officer at the CPWD's RK Puram office. This payment was reportedly a partial sum for clearing a substantial bill totalling Rs 1.52 crore. During the operation, four persons were detained, as confirmed by officials.

The CBI previously filed an FIR against a total of 12 individuals, encompassing four executive engineers, two assistant engineers, two junior engineers from CPWD, and several contractors and intermediaries. The case points to pervasive corruption, where the accused allegedly demanded bribes for approving public contracts, allowing the use of inferior construction materials, and clearing inflated invoices, ultimately resulting in losses to the government exchequer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025