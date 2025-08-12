Left Menu

Supreme Court Reviews Controversial Bihar Electoral Roll Revision

The Supreme Court is reviewing a contentious case involving the Bihar special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. This exercise, conducted by the Election Commission, faces criticism for potentially disenfranchising one crore voters. The court is addressing claims of trust deficits, the validity of documents, and discrepancies in voter status.

The Supreme Court has taken up the case scrutinizing the Election Commission of India's special intensive revision (SIR) in Bihar, amid allegations that the exercise may disenfranchise nearly one crore voters. The exercise has reportedly affected roughly 6.5 crore people who are alleged to not have had to submit documents for appearing on the 2003 electoral roll, raising questions of trust deficit.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi acknowledged concerns from the petitioners about potential voter disenfranchisement, which the EC refuted by stating that 7.24 crore voters responded to the SIR. However, critics, including senior advocates and political activists, argue that the process has been flawed, with reports of alive voters listed as dead and vice versa.

The court has demanded detailed documentation and data from the Election Commission, while reiterating it would intervene if there is mass exclusion. As political figures and civil organizations rally against the EC's methodology before the final roll publication on September 30, the debate over this electoral reform continues to heat up.

