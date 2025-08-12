Left Menu

Supreme Court Extends Deadline for Aravalli Hills Definition Report

The Supreme Court granted a two-month extension for a committee to provide a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills, acknowledging the need to protect these ranges amid concerns over illegal mining. The committee, advised to meet regularly, must address ecological threats and submit a report by October 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:34 IST
Supreme Court Extends Deadline for Aravalli Hills Definition Report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, India's Supreme Court emphasized the importance of safeguarding the Aravalli hills, granting a committee an additional two months to outline a uniform definition. This extension aims to resolve differing state interpretations that have complicated regulatory measures against illegal mining in the region.

The court initially tasked the committee in May last year, emphasizing the necessity for consistent guidelines to monitor mining operations across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Despite previous deadlines lapsing, the court prioritized ecological concerns over punitive actions against delayed proceedings.

Highlighted in the court's proceedings was the high-stakes nature of the issue, as unregulated mining poses a significant threat to the local environment. The committee is now expected to expedite its review process and submit comprehensive recommendations by mid-October to curb mining's adverse impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025