Supreme Court Extends Deadline for Aravalli Hills Definition Report

On Tuesday, India's Supreme Court emphasized the importance of safeguarding the Aravalli hills, granting a committee an additional two months to outline a uniform definition. This extension aims to resolve differing state interpretations that have complicated regulatory measures against illegal mining in the region.

The court initially tasked the committee in May last year, emphasizing the necessity for consistent guidelines to monitor mining operations across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. Despite previous deadlines lapsing, the court prioritized ecological concerns over punitive actions against delayed proceedings.

Highlighted in the court's proceedings was the high-stakes nature of the issue, as unregulated mining poses a significant threat to the local environment. The committee is now expected to expedite its review process and submit comprehensive recommendations by mid-October to curb mining's adverse impacts.

