Supreme Court Halts Uniform Definition for Aravalli Ranges
The Supreme Court has placed a stay on its previous order adopting a uniform definition for the Aravalli hills and ranges. A new committee will now investigate the issues, while a ban on new and renewed mining leases remains. The government pledges support for the Aravalli's protection.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court of India has temporarily stayed its earlier decision to accept a standard definition for the Aravalli hills and ranges. This decision, originally issued on November 20, was suspended to allow for further examination by a high-powered committee of experts.
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav expressed his support for the Supreme Court's instructions, emphasizing the government's commitment to protecting and restoring the Aravalli range. He stated that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) will cooperate fully with the new committee's efforts.
The court's original verdict included a ban on the issuance of new mining leases or the renewal of old ones within the Aravalli region. This restriction will stay in effect pending the release of the committee's findings on the ecological significance of the Aravalli hills, known as the world's oldest mountain system.
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Stays Bail, Upholds Justice in Unnao Rape Case
Supreme Court Stay Brings Temporary Relief for Aravalli Hills: Aaditya Thackeray Responds
Supreme Court Stays High Court Order on Kuldeep Sengar's Sentence
Environment Ministry committed to extending help sought in protection, restoration of Aravallis: Union minister Bhupender Yadav.
Welcome SC decision to stay its order on Aravallis, formation of new panel to study issue: Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.