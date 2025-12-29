Supreme Court Halts Uniform Definition for Aravalli Ranges

The Supreme Court of India has temporarily stayed its earlier decision to accept a standard definition for the Aravalli hills and ranges. This decision, originally issued on November 20, was suspended to allow for further examination by a high-powered committee of experts.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav expressed his support for the Supreme Court's instructions, emphasizing the government's commitment to protecting and restoring the Aravalli range. He stated that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) will cooperate fully with the new committee's efforts.

The court's original verdict included a ban on the issuance of new mining leases or the renewal of old ones within the Aravalli region. This restriction will stay in effect pending the release of the committee's findings on the ecological significance of the Aravalli hills, known as the world's oldest mountain system.