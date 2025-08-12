Mahua Moitra Challenges Delayed Implementation of MGNREGS in West Bengal
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has questioned the rural development ministry on the delayed implementation of the MGNREGS in West Bengal, following a Calcutta High Court directive. Despite a court order to resume the scheme from August 1, the Ministry has not yet complied, prompting allegations of contempt.
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has raised concern over the delay in implementing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in West Bengal, despite a clear directive from the Calcutta High Court. In her letter to the rural development ministry, Moitra highlighted the court's order issued on June 18, which instructed the Centre to restart the scheme from August 1.
Moitra shared the letter publicly, questioning the ministry's failure to meet the deadline. "Almost 10 days since the deadline of August 1, 2025, has passed, and the Ministry is in clear contempt of court," Moitra stated. Her request to the ministry demanded a clear timeline for the scheme's implementation.
Meanwhile, the Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed Parliament that the court's order was under review. The ministry had halted fund release to Bengal since March 9, 2022, due to alleged non-compliance with central directives. The high court had allowed the Centre to continue probing any irregularities while mandating scheme resumption from August 1.
