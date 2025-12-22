National Herald Case: High Court Orders Response from Gandhis
The Delhi High Court has requested responses from Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi regarding an Enforcement Directorate plea challenging a trial court's refusal to acknowledge their chargesheet in the National Herald case. The ED argues the necessity of recognizing private complaints as valid grounds for prosecution under the PMLA.
The Delhi High Court on Monday sought responses from Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging a trial court's decision in the National Herald case.
Justice Ravinder Dudeja issued notices to the Gandhis and other involved parties, scheduling further hearings for March 12, 2026. The ED contends that the trial court erred in dismissing their chargesheet, arguing that cognisance of a private complaint holds more legal weight than a mere FIR.
The case hinges on allegations that the Gandhis and their associates fraudulently acquired assets worth Rs 2,000 crore through Young Indian, which they primarily control, using a Rs 90 crore loan as leverage.
