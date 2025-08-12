Impeachment Proceedings Initiated Against Justice Yashwant Varma
A three-member committee was constituted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to investigate charges against Justice Yashwant Varma. The committee includes distinguished jurists, such as Justice Aravind Kumar, Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, and B V Acharya. The inquiry follows a multi-party notice invoking impeachment proceedings concerning misconduct accusations.
In a significant move, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has formed a three-member panel to investigate serious allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma, setting the stage for impeachment proceedings against the Allahabad High Court judge.
The committee comprises esteemed figures: Justice Aravind Kumar of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava of the Madras High Court, and veteran advocate B V Acharya. Justice Shrivastava, originally from Bilaspur, boasts extensive judicial experience, having served in various high courts.
Acharya brings a wealth of legal expertise, known for his role as a special public prosecutor in high-profile cases, including the assets case against former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. The decision follows a proposal supported by multiple Lok Sabha members, amid serious allegations of misconduct involving Justice Varma.
