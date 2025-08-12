Impeachment Proceedings Initiated Against Justice Yashwant Varma

In a significant move, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has formed a three-member panel to investigate serious allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma, setting the stage for impeachment proceedings against the Allahabad High Court judge.

The committee comprises esteemed figures: Justice Aravind Kumar of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava of the Madras High Court, and veteran advocate B V Acharya. Justice Shrivastava, originally from Bilaspur, boasts extensive judicial experience, having served in various high courts.

Acharya brings a wealth of legal expertise, known for his role as a special public prosecutor in high-profile cases, including the assets case against former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. The decision follows a proposal supported by multiple Lok Sabha members, amid serious allegations of misconduct involving Justice Varma.

(With inputs from agencies.)