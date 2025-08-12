Central Authority Holds Key to MGNREGA Wage Increase, Says Uttar Pradesh Minister

In a recent assembly session, Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Rural Development, Vijay Lakshmi Gautam, clarified that the authority to adjust wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) rests solely with the Central government.

Gautam's statement came during a Question Hour on the Monsoon Session's second day, addressing concerns raised by Samajwadi Party MLA Tribhuwan Dutt. Dutt pointed out that the current wage of Rs 233 was insufficient for village heads to effectively carry out projects, inquiring if a raise to Rs 400 was possible.

The current MGNREGA worker wage in the state is set at Rs 252 per day. However, Gautam reiterated that any revisions to this wage must be authorized by the government of India, not the state government.