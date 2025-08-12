Left Menu

Central Authority Holds Key to MGNREGA Wage Increase, Says Uttar Pradesh Minister

Uttar Pradesh's Minister Vijay Lakshmi Gautam clarified that only the Central government can adjust MGNREGA wages, amidst calls to increase the daily wage from Rs 252. This comes in response to village heads struggling to execute projects under the current wage, as highlighted by MLA Tribhuwan Dutt.

In a recent assembly session, Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State for Rural Development, Vijay Lakshmi Gautam, clarified that the authority to adjust wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) rests solely with the Central government.

Gautam's statement came during a Question Hour on the Monsoon Session's second day, addressing concerns raised by Samajwadi Party MLA Tribhuwan Dutt. Dutt pointed out that the current wage of Rs 233 was insufficient for village heads to effectively carry out projects, inquiring if a raise to Rs 400 was possible.

The current MGNREGA worker wage in the state is set at Rs 252 per day. However, Gautam reiterated that any revisions to this wage must be authorized by the government of India, not the state government.

