Home Guard Turned Criminal: The Alarming Case of Nirankar Ram
Nirankar Ram, a home guard at Mubarakpur Police Station, has been implicated in eight criminal cases, including serious charges. Despite his criminal background, he served for over two decades, only recently being suspended. His case is not isolated, reflecting deeper issues within the state’s Home Guard department.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Azamgarh(Up) | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:52 IST
- Country:
- India
A Home Guard at Mubarakpur Police Station, Nirankar Ram, has been revealed to have a history of criminal activity, facing eight serious charges. Despite this, he served for over 24 years.
Ram, a native of Damodarpur, joined the Home Guards in 2001 and soon began accumulating criminal charges, ranging from theft to sexual assault under the NDPS and POCSO Acts.
Ram's criminal history was known, leading to his suspension, but his case highlights a systemic issue, as similar incidents, like that of Nand Lal Yadav, are seen in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Ex-Arsenal player Partey in UK court charged with rape, sexual assault
Delhi High Court Denies Bail to NDPS Act Accused Amid Trial Start
Ex-Arsenal player Partey in UK court charged with rape, sexual assault
Conor McGregor's Legal Battle: Court Upholds Sexual Assault Damages
Breaking the Myth: Boys Equally Vulnerable to Sexual Assault