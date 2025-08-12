Left Menu

Home Guard Turned Criminal: The Alarming Case of Nirankar Ram

Nirankar Ram, a home guard at Mubarakpur Police Station, has been implicated in eight criminal cases, including serious charges. Despite his criminal background, he served for over two decades, only recently being suspended. His case is not isolated, reflecting deeper issues within the state’s Home Guard department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Azamgarh(Up) | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:52 IST
Home Guard Turned Criminal: The Alarming Case of Nirankar Ram
  • Country:
  • India

A Home Guard at Mubarakpur Police Station, Nirankar Ram, has been revealed to have a history of criminal activity, facing eight serious charges. Despite this, he served for over 24 years.

Ram, a native of Damodarpur, joined the Home Guards in 2001 and soon began accumulating criminal charges, ranging from theft to sexual assault under the NDPS and POCSO Acts.

Ram's criminal history was known, leading to his suspension, but his case highlights a systemic issue, as similar incidents, like that of Nand Lal Yadav, are seen in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025