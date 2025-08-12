Home Guard Turned Criminal: The Alarming Case of Nirankar Ram

A Home Guard at Mubarakpur Police Station, Nirankar Ram, has been revealed to have a history of criminal activity, facing eight serious charges. Despite this, he served for over 24 years.

Ram, a native of Damodarpur, joined the Home Guards in 2001 and soon began accumulating criminal charges, ranging from theft to sexual assault under the NDPS and POCSO Acts.

Ram's criminal history was known, leading to his suspension, but his case highlights a systemic issue, as similar incidents, like that of Nand Lal Yadav, are seen in the state.

