Retrial Ordered in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Delhi HC Takes Stand for Justice

The Delhi High Court has mandated a retrial in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case involving the killing of a man in the Raj Nagar area of Ghaziabad. This decision arises in response to procedural errors and inadequate investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A bench comprising Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar noted significant discrepancies in the earlier proceedings, leading to a miscarriage of justice for the victim's family, who were deprived of a fair trial. The court criticized the CBI for failing to gather substantial evidence, as pointed out by the prosecution.

Highlighting the case as exceptional, the court stressed the need for renewed efforts to provide justice despite the 40-year lapse since the incident. The court urged a comprehensive investigation, including the testimony of natural witnesses, to prevent further injustice to the victims' family.

