UIDAI, ISI Partner for 5-Year R&D to Boost Aadhaar Security and Reliability

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has entered into a landmark five-year umbrella agreement with the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) to jointly pursue advanced research and development aimed at strengthening the robustness, security, and reliability of Aadhaar operations. The partnership focuses on data-driven innovations that will enhance the safety, efficiency, and citizen-centricity of the world’s largest digital identity programme.

The agreement was formally signed by Ms. Tanusree Deb Barma, Deputy Director General (Technology Centre), UIDAI, and Prof. B. S. Daya Sagar, Head of ISI Bengaluru Centre. The signing ceremony was attended by Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO, UIDAI, and Ms. Puja Singh Mandol, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Government of India.

Scope of the Collaboration

The agreement covers multiple strategic focus areas, including:

Fraud and anomaly detection to identify and prevent suspicious activities in enrolment and authentication processes.

Biometric liveness detection tools to ensure real-time verification and prevent spoofing attacks.

Identification of high-risk enrolment/update categories for targeted oversight and stricter quality controls.

Enhancements to biometric matching algorithms to improve accuracy and reduce false positives/negatives.

Other mutually identified priority areas based on emerging threats and technological advancements.

By integrating ISI’s statistical expertise with UIDAI’s technological capabilities, the initiative seeks to anticipate and mitigate risks while continuously improving operational processes for Aadhaar.

Leadership Statements

Calling the partnership a forward-looking step, Shri Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO of UIDAI, stated:

“Our collaboration with the Indian Statistical Institute is a step towards building advanced, secure, and citizen-centric innovation.”

Ms. Puja Singh Mandol, Additional Secretary, MoSPI, echoed the sentiment, highlighting that the partnership “brings together deep expertise in statistics, technology, and data-driven innovation” to address the evolving needs of Aadhaar’s infrastructure.

About the Indian Statistical Institute

The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), an academic and research institution under MoSPI, is globally recognised for its excellence in statistics, mathematics, computer science, and data science. ISI has a proven track record of delivering high-impact research that supports national priorities in governance, industry, and technology.

Strengthening Aadhaar for the Future

With over 1.3 billion residents enrolled, Aadhaar plays a critical role in India’s digital governance ecosystem, enabling access to a wide range of government subsidies, services, and financial inclusion initiatives. The UIDAI–ISI collaboration aims to future-proof the Aadhaar system against security threats, enhance fraud detection mechanisms, and ensure seamless, trustworthy service delivery to citizens.

This partnership reflects the government’s broader strategy of leveraging academic excellence for public service innovation, ensuring that Aadhaar remains a globally benchmarked digital identity system that is secure, resilient, and inclusive.