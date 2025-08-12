Left Menu

Supreme Court Addresses Trust Deficit in Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision

The Supreme Court's recent hearing on the Bihar electoral roll revision highlighted issues of trust deficit, with matters of inclusion and exclusion of citizens and non-citizens under the Election Commission of India's authority. Concerns over citizenship proof, voter documentation, and potential disenfranchisement were discussed amid ongoing debates and legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:16 IST
Supreme Court Addresses Trust Deficit in Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday discussed the contentious Bihar special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, emphasizing it as a trust deficit issue. The hearinbg focused on inclusion and exclusion of voters being within the Election Commission of India's remit, amid concerns of inadvertent errors in citizenship listing.

Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi heard from a range of petitioners, including Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress leaders. The court aligned with the Election Commission's stance that Aadhaar and voter cards are not conclusive proof of citizenship, requiring additional documentation for verification.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi criticized the exclusion process, while Kapil Sibal highlighted challenges faced by residents in providing documentation. The top court noted the potential for rectification of errors and highlighted the need for careful examination during this draft stage, as concerns of mass disenfranchisement have loomed large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025