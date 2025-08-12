Supreme Court Addresses Trust Deficit in Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision

The Supreme Court on Tuesday discussed the contentious Bihar special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, emphasizing it as a trust deficit issue. The hearinbg focused on inclusion and exclusion of voters being within the Election Commission of India's remit, amid concerns of inadvertent errors in citizenship listing.

Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi heard from a range of petitioners, including Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress leaders. The court aligned with the Election Commission's stance that Aadhaar and voter cards are not conclusive proof of citizenship, requiring additional documentation for verification.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi criticized the exclusion process, while Kapil Sibal highlighted challenges faced by residents in providing documentation. The top court noted the potential for rectification of errors and highlighted the need for careful examination during this draft stage, as concerns of mass disenfranchisement have loomed large.

