Court Rules Against Unions in Data Access Dispute with Trump's Downsizing Team

A U.S. appeals court has ruled against a coalition of unions who sought to prevent the Trump administration's downsizing team, known as the Department of Government Efficiency, from accessing sensitive data on U.S. citizens.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decided 2-1 that the unions were unlikely to succeed in their claims that DOGE would breach federal privacy laws by accessing data from federal departments, including Education and Treasury. This decision overturns a previous temporary injunction from a Maryland judge that had halted data access.

The case, which includes plaintiffs like the American Federation of Teachers, highlights the controversial efforts led by DOGE to streamline federal operations since its inception by President Trump, with Elon Musk initially at the helm. The ruling indicates that DOGE's actions do not yet constitute a 'final agency action' eligible for a lawsuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)