Controversy Surrounds Sheikh Hasina's Absence in Bangladesh Trial

A Bangladeshi court has denied senior lawyer Z I Khan Panna the chance to defend former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who faces charges of crimes against humanity in absentia. The tribunal has appointed Amir Hossain as her defense counsel, raising concerns over potential conflicts of interest due to shared legal representation.

A court in Bangladesh has rejected senior lawyer Z I Khan Panna's application to defend Sheikh Hasina, the deposed prime minister now facing charges of crimes against humanity in absentia.

The tribunal has appointed Amir Hossain, a lesser-known lawyer, to serve as her defense counsel alongside Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, the former home minister being tried for similar charges.

David Bergman, a journalist and rights activist, expressed concerns over the appointed defense's capacity to provide sufficient representation for the accused duo, given the limited preparation time and potential conflicts of interest.

