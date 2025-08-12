Controversy Surrounds Sheikh Hasina's Absence in Bangladesh Trial

A court in Bangladesh has rejected senior lawyer Z I Khan Panna's application to defend Sheikh Hasina, the deposed prime minister now facing charges of crimes against humanity in absentia.

The tribunal has appointed Amir Hossain, a lesser-known lawyer, to serve as her defense counsel alongside Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, the former home minister being tried for similar charges.

David Bergman, a journalist and rights activist, expressed concerns over the appointed defense's capacity to provide sufficient representation for the accused duo, given the limited preparation time and potential conflicts of interest.

