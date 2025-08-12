Odisha Police Urges Immediate Action on Women's Safety Concerns
Odisha Police's Crime Against Women and Children Wing has urged all police superintendents to address grievances from women and girls, following a rise in suicides linked to self-immolation. Awareness campaigns, proactive measures, and media sensitivity are recommended to mitigate these incidents and promote mental health support.
- Country:
- India
The Crime Against Women and Children Wing of Odisha Police has issued a directive to all superintendents of police to urgently review both pending and new grievances from women and girls, aiming to prevent drastic measures like suicide.
In a letter, Inspector General S Shyni highlighted the rising instances of self-immolation following the Balasore incident and emphasized the need for media sensitivity in reporting suicidal behavior.
Police officers are advised to implement awareness campaigns, map pre-existing vulnerabilities, and encourage mental health support. A recent spate of suicides, including the tragic cases of five women, underscores the urgency of these initiatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
