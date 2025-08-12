Left Menu

Odisha Police Urges Immediate Action on Women's Safety Concerns

Odisha Police's Crime Against Women and Children Wing has urged all police superintendents to address grievances from women and girls, following a rise in suicides linked to self-immolation. Awareness campaigns, proactive measures, and media sensitivity are recommended to mitigate these incidents and promote mental health support.

The Crime Against Women and Children Wing of Odisha Police has issued a directive to all superintendents of police to urgently review both pending and new grievances from women and girls, aiming to prevent drastic measures like suicide.

In a letter, Inspector General S Shyni highlighted the rising instances of self-immolation following the Balasore incident and emphasized the need for media sensitivity in reporting suicidal behavior.

Police officers are advised to implement awareness campaigns, map pre-existing vulnerabilities, and encourage mental health support. A recent spate of suicides, including the tragic cases of five women, underscores the urgency of these initiatives.

