Odisha Police Urges Immediate Action on Women's Safety Concerns

The Crime Against Women and Children Wing of Odisha Police has issued a directive to all superintendents of police to urgently review both pending and new grievances from women and girls, aiming to prevent drastic measures like suicide.

In a letter, Inspector General S Shyni highlighted the rising instances of self-immolation following the Balasore incident and emphasized the need for media sensitivity in reporting suicidal behavior.

Police officers are advised to implement awareness campaigns, map pre-existing vulnerabilities, and encourage mental health support. A recent spate of suicides, including the tragic cases of five women, underscores the urgency of these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)