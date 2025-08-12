Left Menu

Supreme Court Shields Siddharth Varadarajan from Coercive Action

The Supreme Court has restrained Assam Police from taking coercive action against journalist Siddharth Varadarajan over an article on Operation Sindoor. The court is examining the constitutional validity of Section 152 of BNS, which concerns acts endangering India's sovereignty. The case raises concerns about press freedom and potential misuse of laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:51 IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday barred Assam Police from proceeding with any coercive measures against senior journalist Siddharth Varadarajan in connection with an FIR regarding his article on Operation Sindoor.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi issued a notice to the Centre on a PIL by the Foundation for Independent Journalism. This challenge targets the constitutional validity of Section 152 of BNS, which addresses any actions that may endanger the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India.

Justice Bagchi emphasized the difference between law implementation and legislative power, stating potential misuse isn't enough to declare a law unconstitutional. The case spotlights concerns around media freedom and the chilling effect of broadly-worded legal provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

