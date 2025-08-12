Debate Intensifies Over Supreme Court's Stray Dog Directive
Former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung criticized the Supreme Court's order to remove stray dogs from city streets, deeming it impractical. He emphasized balancing animal welfare with public safety and suggested forming a committee for a more feasible solution. Jung also condemned the FIR against animal activists opposing the court's decision.
In the wake of the Supreme Court's directive to relocate stray dogs in Delhi, former Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung voiced strong opposition, branding the move impractical. Jung highlighted the importance of considering animal welfare while addressing the stray dog issue.
Jung expressed concerns about the sudden removal of dogs during cold weather, citing the need for a balanced approach in our civilized society. He called for a review of the court's decision and proposed forming a committee including municipal and animal welfare officials to better address the problem.
Reflecting on personal experiences, Jung mentioned feeling unsafe due to street dogs and criticized the FIR against animal activists as an overreaction. He appealed to the authorities to reassess their stance on the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
