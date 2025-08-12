Left Menu

Debate Intensifies Over Supreme Court's Stray Dog Directive

Former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung criticized the Supreme Court's order to remove stray dogs from city streets, deeming it impractical. He emphasized balancing animal welfare with public safety and suggested forming a committee for a more feasible solution. Jung also condemned the FIR against animal activists opposing the court's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:59 IST
Debate Intensifies Over Supreme Court's Stray Dog Directive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the Supreme Court's directive to relocate stray dogs in Delhi, former Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung voiced strong opposition, branding the move impractical. Jung highlighted the importance of considering animal welfare while addressing the stray dog issue.

Jung expressed concerns about the sudden removal of dogs during cold weather, citing the need for a balanced approach in our civilized society. He called for a review of the court's decision and proposed forming a committee including municipal and animal welfare officials to better address the problem.

Reflecting on personal experiences, Jung mentioned feeling unsafe due to street dogs and criticized the FIR against animal activists as an overreaction. He appealed to the authorities to reassess their stance on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025