Rajasthan's Digital Leap: First-Ever Online Census Initiates

Rajasthan is gearing up for a groundbreaking digital census, the state's first of its kind, which will enable citizens to partake directly in self-enumeration through a new online portal.

The census process, set to occur in two phases, involves listing houses from April to September 2026 and then counting individuals between February 9 and 20, 2027. This marks a significant shift as citizens can now self-report their information, to be later verified by government officials using digital forms on tablets.

Faced with logistical challenges due to increased administrative divisions, census officials acknowledge the complexity of the task. With approximately 150,000 enumerators and 30,000 to 40,000 supervisors overseeing, the census holds immense value for demographic insights, development planning, and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)