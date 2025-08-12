Sahara Group's Web of Deceit: Fresh Raids Reveal Money Laundering Scheme

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its money laundering probe against the Sahara Group, conducting a series of raids across multiple states.

Officers from the federal agency searched nine locations, including Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Sriganganagar, and Mumbai, uncovering incriminating documents.

The investigation, now linked to over 500 FIRs across various states, reveals Sahara's alleged operation of a large-scale Ponzi scheme, misleading depositors with false promises.