Sahara Group's Web of Deceit: Fresh Raids Reveal Money Laundering Scheme

The Enforcement Directorate raided nine Sahara Group locations across India in a money laundering probe. Incriminating documents were seized and statements recorded. The investigation, linked to over 500 FIRs, alleges Sahara ran a Ponzi scheme and misused depositor funds. Assets worth billions were unlawfully managed, according to officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:59 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its money laundering probe against the Sahara Group, conducting a series of raids across multiple states.

Officers from the federal agency searched nine locations, including Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Sriganganagar, and Mumbai, uncovering incriminating documents.

The investigation, now linked to over 500 FIRs across various states, reveals Sahara's alleged operation of a large-scale Ponzi scheme, misleading depositors with false promises.

