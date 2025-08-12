Tragedy Strikes: 18-Year-Old Shot Dead in Car Shooting
An 18-year-old was killed and four people injured in a car shooting near Singhowal village. The incident occurred following a clash between two student groups from a private university. Authorities report that eight to 10 shots were fired from a country-made pistol. The search for the assailants is ongoing.
In a shocking incident near Singhowal village, an 18-year-old youth was killed and four others injured in a shooting from a moving car, police reported Tuesday.
The victims were eating burgers when attackers with masked faces fired multiple shots from a country-made pistol. The attack happened a day after a clash between two student groups from a nearby university.
The deceased, identified as Gurjeet Singh from Talwandi village, along with the injured—Sahil, Gurpal Singh, Gurvinder Singh, and Harnoor Singh—are receiving treatment at a local hospital. Police are actively searching for the shooters involved in the attack.
