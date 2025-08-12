Left Menu

Swiss Tycoon Hit with Hefty Fine for Speeding in Lausanne

A Swiss tycoon, clocked speeding in Lausanne, faces fines up to 90,000 Swiss francs due to wealth-based penalties. The Vaud canton adjusts fines based on financial status, a practice seen in parts of Europe. This case highlights Switzerland's strict financial penalties for traffic infringements, scaling with offenders' wealth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 22:09 IST
Swiss Tycoon Hit with Hefty Fine for Speeding in Lausanne
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

A wealthy driver in the Swiss city of Lausanne has been hit with a potential fine of 90,000 Swiss francs for speeding 27 kilometers per hour over the limit. Though steep, fines like these are not uncommon in Switzerland, where penalties are calculated based on an offender's financial capacity.

The Vaud region employs a unique fine system that considers the individual wealth of offenders. This wealthy speedster now faces up to USD 110,000 in fines, showcasing an approach that is also utilized in Germany, France, Austria, and Nordic countries.

This penalty comes as part of efforts to ensure even the wealthiest face meaningful sanctions. In a similar case, another wealthy individual was once fined nearly USD 290,000. The latest ruling underscores Switzerland's commitment to enforcing traffic rules equitably, irrespective of financial status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025