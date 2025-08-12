Swiss Tycoon Hit with Hefty Fine for Speeding in Lausanne

A wealthy driver in the Swiss city of Lausanne has been hit with a potential fine of 90,000 Swiss francs for speeding 27 kilometers per hour over the limit. Though steep, fines like these are not uncommon in Switzerland, where penalties are calculated based on an offender's financial capacity.

The Vaud region employs a unique fine system that considers the individual wealth of offenders. This wealthy speedster now faces up to USD 110,000 in fines, showcasing an approach that is also utilized in Germany, France, Austria, and Nordic countries.

This penalty comes as part of efforts to ensure even the wealthiest face meaningful sanctions. In a similar case, another wealthy individual was once fined nearly USD 290,000. The latest ruling underscores Switzerland's commitment to enforcing traffic rules equitably, irrespective of financial status.

(With inputs from agencies.)