Supreme Court Relief: Delhi's Battle to Save Beloved Old Vehicles

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Tuesday provided relief to vehicle owners in Delhi, restraining authorities from initiating coercive actions against end-of-life vehicles. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta applauded the verdict, promising her government's firm representation of citizen interests through judicial means.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa echoed Gupta's sentiments, describing the court order as a momentous relief for residents. The court's ruling halts immediate punitive measures against diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old in Delhi-NCR.

The Delhi government had previously petitioned the court to consider vehicle evaluation based on mileage and emissions rather than age, aiming to address pollution without undue hardship on citizens. Sirsa reaffirmed the commitment to both cleaner air and protecting citizen rights.