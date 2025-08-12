Left Menu

Supreme Court Relief: Delhi's Battle to Save Beloved Old Vehicles

The Supreme Court has provided relief to owners of old vehicles in Delhi, halting coercive actions against them. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lauded the decision and vowed to protect the interests of vehicle owners while balancing environmental concerns. The government aims to evaluate vehicles based on emissions and mileage, not age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 22:25 IST
  • India

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Tuesday provided relief to vehicle owners in Delhi, restraining authorities from initiating coercive actions against end-of-life vehicles. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta applauded the verdict, promising her government's firm representation of citizen interests through judicial means.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa echoed Gupta's sentiments, describing the court order as a momentous relief for residents. The court's ruling halts immediate punitive measures against diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old in Delhi-NCR.

The Delhi government had previously petitioned the court to consider vehicle evaluation based on mileage and emissions rather than age, aiming to address pollution without undue hardship on citizens. Sirsa reaffirmed the commitment to both cleaner air and protecting citizen rights.

