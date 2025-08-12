Left Menu

Police Bust Gambling Ring Tied to Local BJP Functionary in Pune

Seven individuals, including BJP official Audumbar Kamble, were caught gambling in Pune. Police seized cash and mobile phones worth Rs 2.20 lakh but later released the suspects with notices. Kamble has since been expelled from his position within the BJP's Parvati unit, according to party officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 12-08-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 23:25 IST
Seven individuals, including Audumbar Kamble, a local BJP functionary, were arrested for alleged gambling activities in Pune, officials disclosed on Tuesday. The incident took place following a police raid on Monday afternoon in the Dhankawadi area, resulting in the confiscation of Rs 2.20 lakh in cash and mobile phones.

Those apprehended, namely Kamble, Rohan Londhe, Bapu Patole, Sagar Adagale, Yuvraj Suryavanshi, Mangesh Shelar, and Sangram Bhosale, were served notices under section 35 (3) of the Bombay Novelties of Services and Supplies Act and subsequently released. Meanwhile, Kamble was expelled from his position in the BJP's Parvati unit in light of the incident.

A case has been filed under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act. Dheeraj Ghate, the BJP city unit president, confirmed Kamble's expulsion, stating that the party maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards such activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

