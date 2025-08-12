U.S. Cracks Down on Haitian Gang Leader 'Barbeque'
The U.S. has charged Haitian gang leader Jimmy "Barbeque" Cherizier and American citizen Bazile Richardson for conspiring to violate sanctions. Cherizier controls the 'G9 Family and Allies' gang alliance in Haiti, associated with crime and violence. He's facing extradition challenges due to Haiti's security instability.
Legal documents allege the duo solicited funds from the Haitian diaspora to fund gang operations, including buying firearms and paying gang member salaries. Cherizier formed an influential gang alliance, "G9 Family and Allies," in Port-au-Prince, notoriously linked with violence and political ambitions.
The U.S. offers a $5 million reward for information leading to Cherizier's arrest, acknowledging Haiti's shaky security could complicate a potential extradition.
