U.S. Cracks Down on Haitian Gang Leader 'Barbeque'

The United States has filed criminal charges against Haitian gang leader and ex-police officer Jimmy "Barbeque" Cherizier, along with Bazile Richardson from North Carolina, accusing them of conspiring to bypass U.S. sanctions.

Legal documents allege the duo solicited funds from the Haitian diaspora to fund gang operations, including buying firearms and paying gang member salaries. Cherizier formed an influential gang alliance, "G9 Family and Allies," in Port-au-Prince, notoriously linked with violence and political ambitions.

The U.S. offers a $5 million reward for information leading to Cherizier's arrest, acknowledging Haiti's shaky security could complicate a potential extradition.

