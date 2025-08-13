Maharashtra Civic Polls: The Ballot Paper Demand Intensifies
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supports the Opposition's demand for upcoming state civic body elections to use ballot papers. Concerns over electoral rolls and voter verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs) are cited, with democratic integrity questioned. The Shiv Sena (UBT) echoes the demand for ballot-based voting.
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has aligned with the Opposition in demanding the use of ballot papers for the upcoming civic body polls in the state. Concerns regarding electoral rolls and VVPATs were discussed during a meeting with the State Election Commissioner.
MNS leader Shirish Sawant highlighted issues with the electoral rolls, adding that VVPATs have been problematic. Meanwhile, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar expressed public fears about democracy being threatened.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) also advocates for elections through ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines, pressuring the ruling BJP-led coalition to revisit election strategies.
