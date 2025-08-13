Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Target Congo's Mineral Trade Ties

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on a Congo militia group, a mining company, and two Hong Kong exporters to curb armed conflict and illicit mineral trading. The move aims to destabilize the illegal trade operated by the PARECO-FF militia and push for peaceful negotiations with M23 rebels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 02:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, the United States imposed sanctions against an armed group allied with Congo's military, a mining company, and two Hong Kong-based exporters over violence and mineral sales. This is the latest action by President Donald Trump's administration aiming to stabilize eastern Congo after M23 rebels incited unrest earlier this year.

The Treasury Department's latest sanctions target the Coalition des Patriotes Resistants Congolais-Forces de Frappe (PARECO-FF), a militia that controlled mining sites in the mineral-rich Rubaya region from 2022 to 2024. Now under M23 control, Rubaya supplies 15% of global coltan, a key component in electronics and aerospace industries.

The sanctions also affect Cooperative des Artisanaux Miniers du Congo (CDMC) and Hong Kong's East Rise and Star Dragon corporations, accused of smuggling and purchasing minerals from PARECO-FF. A senior U.S. official stated the aim was to discourage illicit trade in favor of legitimate business, hoping peace talks in Doha and Washington will entice Western investment in Congo's mineral-rich regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

