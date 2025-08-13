Indictment Storm: Inside the Battle Against Haiti's Gang Leaders
The US Justice Department has indicted Haitian gang leader Jimmy 'Barbecue' Chérizier and US citizen Bazile Richardson for conspiracy to fund gang activities, challenging US sanctions. Chérizier, a former police officer, leads the infamous Viv Ansanm federation, facing accusations of orchestrating massacres and major attacks in Haiti.
On Tuesday, the US Justice Department announced the indictment of Jimmy 'Barbecue' Chérizier, a pivotal figure among Haitian gang leaders, and Bazile Richardson, a US citizen. They are accused of conspiring to breach US sanctions and financially supporting gang operations in the turbulent Caribbean nation.
Chérizier, previously part of Haiti's police force, has led various heinous acts, including massacres in Grand Ravine, La Saline, and Bel-Air, which he denies orchestrating. His influence, as head of the G9 Family and Allies, now expanded under the Viv Ansanm gang federation, extends control over a significant portion of Port-au-Prince.
Despite the severe charges, some critics argue these actions have minimal impact since Chérizier remains in Haiti and engages regularly with international media. Meanwhile, Richardson is linked to fund solicitation efforts within the Haitian diaspora, allegedly to fuel ongoing gang violence and aspirations for a revolution in Haiti.
(With inputs from agencies.)
