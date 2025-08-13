Brazil Unveils Plan to Counter US Tariffs
Brazil's government is set to announce a plan on Wednesday to combat the impact of US tariffs on Brazilian imports. Finance Minister Fernando Haddad confirmed the plan's release date, as set by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Brazil is preparing to reveal a strategic plan to mitigate the adverse effects of US-imposed tariffs on its imports. The announcement is slated for Wednesday, according to Finance Minister Fernando Haddad.
Haddad, speaking to journalists in Brasilia, highlighted the urgency of the measures, noting that the announcement date was confirmed by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
The government aims to shield the economy and maintain trade stability amid the challenging international economic environment.
