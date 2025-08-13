Justice Served: Convictions in 2017 Guatemalan Youth Shelter Fire

In a landmark decision, a Guatemalan court sentenced six individuals to prison terms ranging from six to 25 years for their involvement in a catastrophic 2017 fire at a youth shelter that resulted in the deaths of 41 girls.

The convicted individuals include two former police officers and four former child protection officials, found guilty of a range of charges including homicide, mistreatment of minors, abuse of authority, and breach of duty.

The incident, which occurred at the Virgen de la Asunción Safe Home, highlighted severe systemic failures within Guatemala's state-run youth shelters, drawing significant international condemnation and calls for a thorough investigation into the conditions that led to such a tragedy.